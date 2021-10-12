Letter to the editor: Support Kate Hudnut for school board

I enthusiastically support Kate Hudnut for her reelection to the Summit School District Board of Education. I have known Kate for over 25 years and have always found her to be an engaged, bright and involved citizen of our community. She is passionate about the arts, education and equity issues.

Her long-standing involvement with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center speaks to her commitment to the community and equity. During my years in municipal government, I could always count on Kate to diligently represent the arts community. Finally, her current experience as a hardworking and thoughtful leader of the board of education compels me to wholeheartedly urge my fellow citizens to support Kate Hudnut for the Summit School District Board of Education.