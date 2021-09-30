Letter to the editor: Support Kate Hudnut in the Summit School District board election

I submit this letter as an endorsement for Kate Hudnut for Summit School District Board of Education. I have had the pleasure of knowing Hudnut as a parent in the school district and most recently as the school board president. She has many qualities that stand out in her service to our community. Hudnut is present in the community in a variety of capacities and brings those diverse perspectives to her role on the school board.

Paramount in my decision to support Hudnut is her willingness to actively seek input from individuals across the county. She asks the difficult questions and most important, she listens. In addition, Hudnut has a wealth of knowledge related to policy, curriculum and education research. I believe she is dedicated to the best interests of our students, teachers, parents and community members. Her collaborative leadership style and her ability to facilitate discussion and group process enhance her position to move us forward in Summit School District.

As a Summit County educator, parent and citizen for over 40 years, I have experience working directly with countless school board members. I endorse Hudnut because I think she is one of the best!