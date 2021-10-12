Letter to the editor: Support Lisa Webster for board of education

I am writing to support Lisa Webster for the Summit School District Board of Education. I live in Breckenridge full time, and I lived in Denver prior to retiring. I am a native, and I hold a master’s degree in education.

I met Lisa when I was a volunteer community liaison board member for the Colorado Association for Gifted and Talented, where I served as member for 10-plus years. I was impressed with Lisa’s energy. We had board meetings monthly, and Lisa drove down from Breckenridge to Denver to attend these meetings and share information with Summit County. Her willingness to take the time and make the drive was admirable.

When I was elected to chair a subcommittee and requested volunteers to join, Lisa stepped up. The work on this committee required doing homework. Committee members had to read pages and pages of student essays and provide feedback. Lisa was willing to take her time to do that work. Additionally, on this committee I produced a Power Point slideshow that featured student accomplishments. Lisa volunteered to help me with it and came up with the creative idea of putting it to music. It was a huge hit during the national conference held that year in downtown Denver. Lisa definitely went above and beyond on my committee to show originality and hard work.

Lisa has experience on many boards in Colorado, including the Summit School District Board of Education. With her prior experience she knows the rules, the hours, the commitment and the issues. With her energy and innovative spirit, she will be great.