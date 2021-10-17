Letter to the editor: Support Webster and Guarino for school board

As a former board of education director and president, I understand how important it is that the school board is a highly-functioning group so that they can be effective in supporting the district staff in their work of supporting students. I have worked directly with two of the candidates and know that they are both excellent choices for the board.

Lisa Webster, an incumbent, is always focused on the right priorities. She has made many significant improvements and contributions to the board, including becoming an important liaison to the board on state-level policy and budget issues, helping to streamline the onboarding process for new board members and taking numerous leadership roles on in the district. She is a level-headed decision-maker and works hard to ensure that she and others have the data they need to make informed decisions. Most importantly, Lisa’s No.1 priority is the students. Her extensive knowledge of the board’s work, steadfast focus on students and leadership are invaluable to the board moving forward.

I also worked with Chris Guarino for a number of years on school district facility and land use projects. Not only is he extremely knowledgeable about our schools and community, but he is also incredibly positive and professional. He has the ability to take complex issues, often with competing interests, and work to find the best possible solutions. Chris is passionate about student opportunity and success, and he is truly invested in positive outcomes for the school district and community. We are fortunate that he is on the ballot, and his skill set and expertise would be an important addition to the board.

Both Lisa Webster and Chris Guarino will contribute greatly to the school board being a functional and effective team, which our kids and district deserve.