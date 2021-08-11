Letter to the editor: Suzanne Anderson’s religion columns are inspiring
I would like to thank the Summit Daily News for publishing Suzanne Anderson’s religion columns. With all the negativity and political divisiveness that surrounds us every day, she is a breath of fresh air that allows us to escape from that and look at what is really important.
Her latest column “My beautiful blue hair,” is a beautiful example of this. To quote her column: “… to do our best to be kind to one another, to love one another at whatever stage we find ourselves, to realize that life should not be a competitive race but a poem, written slowly and with care.” I wonder how we would change and how our world would change if we carried these thoughts with us into each day.
Thank you for sharing such important and empowering thoughts! You inspire me.
