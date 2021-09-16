Letter to the editor: Take a positive approach rather than taking sides

On Saturday, we attended Frisco’s Fall Fest. It was well attended; the art show was busy and very creative. Everyone seemed in great spirits. We spent part of the afternoon at one of the picnic tables talking and laughing with three other couples. All of us were diverse strangers drinking beer and eating pretzels together. Of course, it was the anniversary of 9/11, and yet those eight strangers enjoyed an afternoon of laughter without taking political sides.

We couldn’t help but notice one man wearing a T-shirt that said “Send Trump to jail,” which got me to wondering why he would wear it on a day that could begin to reunite us. I realized that this is the problem today. We take sides. We are negative.

I wonder what changes might occur in our country if instead of being negative, we took a positive approach, whatever your politics. I encourage all of us to listen to another point of view, read, watch a news channel that doesn’t just support your views and to make more informed decisions on matters that affect us all.

I’m not criticizing the man or his choice of T-shirt. In fact, I wouldn’t be writing this letter if he had been wearing a pro-Biden T-shirt. I’m just hoping to plant a seed.