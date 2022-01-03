Letter to the editor: Taxing illegally gotten gains goes back to 1927
Glen Brozovich
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
As a clarification to the letter from Ally Doolin regarding taxes on stolen property and illegally gotten gains:
The precedent goes back to 1927 in U.S. vs. Sullivan. Sullivan was a bootlegger during prohibition and did not claim his profits on his taxes. This is how Al Capone was convicted for his illegal activities, as well.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Letters to the Editor