Letter to the editor: Taxpayers are picking up the tab for housing ski area employees
Lower Blue
My hat is off to Chris Dorton, who wrote the letter to the editor Oct. 11 regarding taxpayers paying for housing for the ski area employees. Taxpayers have been paying for years! It is time the multibillion-dollar ski areas stepped up to provide what they should have provided for years. We have been carrying that burden for over 40 years via property tax and have received virtually nothing in return.
What do you say, Summit County commissioners? You continue to subsidize the ski areas while we, the taxpayers, continue to pick up the tab.
