Letter to the editor: Teachers are valuable treasures of our community
Keystone
In a recent Summit Daily letter to the editor submission, Nate Marshall asked “Why the love for teachers?” I would like to answer his question.
I am the person and professional I am today because of the amazing teachers in my life. As a mental health professional, I know teachers not only teach but provide crucial social support for the healthy psychological development of our children. As our educators start preparing for the upcoming school year, I want them to know that so many of us value them as treasures of our community. I wish all our educators a great school year!
