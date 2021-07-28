Letter to the editor: ‘Teachers’ Korner’ a perfect place for housing

In response to some of the recent discussion in the Summit Daily, I wanted to throw an idea out to the community.

The Summit School District owns a large piece of land in Farmers Korner south of the Summit High School sports fields. While it might require some revisions of the parcel’s zoning regulations, infrastructure improvements and a pile of money, this would be a pretty awesome spot to potentially build 50-100 homes for Summit School District teachers and staff.

All hands on deck, let’s make this happen. Thoughts?