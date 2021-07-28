 Letter to the editor: ‘Teachers’ Korner’ a perfect place for housing | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: ‘Teachers’ Korner’ a perfect place for housing

Letters to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Tim Sabo
Frisco

In response to some of the recent discussion in the Summit Daily, I wanted to throw an idea out to the community.

The Summit School District owns a large piece of land in Farmers Korner south of the Summit High School sports fields. While it might require some revisions of the parcel’s zoning regulations, infrastructure improvements and a pile of money, this would be a pretty awesome spot to potentially build 50-100 homes for Summit School District teachers and staff.

All hands on deck, let’s make this happen. Thoughts?

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Letters to the Editor
See more