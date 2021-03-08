Letter to the editor: Technology missing from consumer complaints report

Last week was National Consumer Protection Week. And appropriately, state Attorney General Phil Weiser has released a report highlighting his office’s top consumer complaints from 2020. The usual suspects are leading the pack: airlines, unwanted phone calls and collection agencies.

But notably missing are mentions of technology. With Weiser’s recent focus on tech companies, I find this mismatch notable. I would hope that our attorney general would following the trail of constituent complaints and not pursue an independent agenda.

Anti-technology lawsuits sweeping the country are themselves concerning because they come at a time when digital infrastructure is more important than ever. With COVID-19 shutting down most in-person engagements, it really was technological systems that saved the day. These tools have allowed children to learn remotely, parents to work from home and local businesses to continue operations online. Technology is driving much of our everyday life and will continue to be crucial as we look toward economic recovery.

I sincerely hope Weiser and others atop Colorado’s leadership reshape priorities and agendas this year to align with the needs of Coloradans, which were made clear in this latest consumer report.