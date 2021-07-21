Letter to the editor: Tell your representatives to support the American Jobs Act

Letter writer Neva Frank, “Embrace clean, renewable energy,” gets it right. Unless we make major cuts in greenhouse gas emissions now, climate change will worsen. We are already beginning to see that as the western half of the U.S. continues in a 20-year “megadrought” that’s causing unprecedented wildfires with no end in sight. As water supplies dwindle, crop failures loom. In 2015, NASA projected that without drastic emission cuts, the Great Lakes could dwindle to ponds with Americans fleeing to the east. Sounds unbelievable, but so does a 20-year drought.

The American Jobs Act, now awaiting passage in Congress, offers a realistic, affordable solution: cheap, abundant, dependable energy that will create millions of good, local jobs,

There’s one catch: We must act now. Swift action on a national scale is essential. The scientific community says we only have a decade left to make the drastic greenhouse emission cuts we’ll need to prevent irreversible global warming.

The American Jobs Act could be passed this summer. None too soon. Climate disasters have already cost American taxpayers over $2 trillion and without massive emissions cuts now, we’ll face costs in the tens of trillions. We can’t afford to wait any longer.

The good news is that clean energy will have enormous economic benefits. In addition to millions of union-scale jobs with good benefits, solar and wind are already cheaper than any fossil fuel without subsidies and with energy storage costs included.

Beyond all this, technical advances in solar, wind and battery storage will allow us to produce unlimited amounts of clean energy nonstop, even the kind of intensive energy production used in manufacturing.

Tell your congressional representatives you support the American Jobs Act.