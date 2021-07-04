Letter to the editor: Thanking police for enforcing speed limits
Abbey Dobrota
Frisco
Thank you to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Frisco Police Department for enforcing the speeds of the people cutting through Bill’s Ranch. Your presence is greatly appreciated!
