Letter to the editor: Thanking Rep. Neguse for supporting Alzheimer’s legislation

Nationwide, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. In Colorado, 76,000 people live with this disease with help from their 158,000 caregivers. Summit County, with its well-earned reputation as a destination for downhill skiing and other forms of athletics at altitude, may seem like an unlikely place for county residents to be dealing with dementia. But it’s here, and many of our neighbors and friends are living with the disease as well as they can.

I’m writing as a member of an advocacy team for the Alzheimer’s Association to thank Rep. Joe Neguse. His consistent willingness to advocate for measures to address the effects of Alzheimer’s is demonstrated by his action to cosponsor three significant legislative works in progress: the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act and ENACT. This legislation, once passed by Congress, will make a real difference to our friends and neighbors living with dementia. Sen. Michael Bennet has also signed on as cosponsor. We are hopeful that Senator John Hickenlooper will join his colleagues, making the Colorado contingent unanimous is supporting this work in progress.