Letter to the editor: Thanks for another great opinion page Tuesday
Dave Bittner
Dillon
Dillon
The opinion page was great again on Tuesday. Thank you to Kim McGahey (with whom I often disagree) and Steve Brown, Eduardo Bello and Alvin Goldman for their well-thought-out opinions.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Letters to the Editor