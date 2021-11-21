Letter to the editor: Thanks for community support of Tigers mountain bike team

The Summit Tigers Mountain Bike Team is thankful for the community‘s support. We had a successful, nearly normal racing season, winning the third-place trophy for the Yampa Region of the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League. Our athletes won many individual titles and medals along the way.

The coaches and I are very proud of them for their dedication to training and their commitment to racing and crossing the finish line. I am grateful to our dedicated coaches and sponsors for helping our little team return to racing and compete impressively against some of the biggest schools in the state.

Thank you to Breckenridge Associates Real Estate, Carvers, Downstairs at Eric’s, Empire Burger, Maverick Sports and Peak-A-Boo Toys for their steady, unwavering contributions that help keep these teens pedaling toward bright futures.