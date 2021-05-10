Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who made prom possible for Summit students

Once again, our wonderful community came together to support our youths. During a year when so many things have either been canceled or postponed, a group of sponsors and volunteers came together to make possible a trio of masked and socially distanced celebrations for Summit and Snowy Peaks high school seniors and juniors: pre-prom, prom and after prom.

We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who volunteered and our generous sponsors, including The Summit Foundation, Alpine Bank, Arapahoe Basin, BGV Gives, The Rotary Club of Summit County, Summit County government, Summit Realtors, Education Foundation of the Summit, Freeport McMoRan (Climax), Lake Dillon Theatre Co., the schools’ parent teacher student organizations, and the towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco, and Silverthorne.