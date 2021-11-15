Letter to the editor: Thanks to Arapaho Basin Ski Area staff for kindness
Molly Hood
Montezuma
Montezuma
I would like to give a huge “thank you” to Arapaho Basin Ski Area and its entire staff.
Their kindness and generosity has helped ease the pain of a grieving family at such a difficult time. Over and over again, A-Basin steps up to support local families in times of need.
I really want them to know that this community is thankful for all they do!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Letters to the Editor