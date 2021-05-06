Letter to the editor: Thanks to Breck Town Council for being honest and fair

I, too, wish for public, in-person town council meetings and vigorous debate on policy — not because I am not getting everything I want but because that is how democracy works best for the people. The Breckenridge Town Council and mayor are not here for you and your interests alone. The fact is and must be remembered that most of the people who live here are not business owners and are not here to make more money or to sell more tacos, liquor, marijuana and timeshares to tourists. The majority of the people, the residents who live here and respond to surveys, desire fewer alcohol-centered events, fewer strangers appearing next door in short-term rentals, less construction, less noise, more culture, more fitness and, most of all, more peace and well-being in our community.

I don’t agree with everything our mayor and Town Council does, but they have been as generous, honest, fair and open as they can be in almost every circumstance, and I am actually kind of proud of them for that.