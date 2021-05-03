Letter to the editor: Thanks to Breck Town Council for doing your job

I think some people forget Breckenridge Town Council’s job is to represent the town — everybody. The present, the future, during a pandemic, when things are more normal — not just who signed a letter or filled out a survey. Anyone can get signatures for opinions that are less than 50% of our community. And if you have an opinion that improves your wallet, then it’s a biased opinion. I think if any of us want to run for local government and see the present, whole, big picture that the Town Council is exposed to, then your opinion will be much more valuable. I’m grateful that someone is willing to do their job. Thank you, Town Council!

And as Joni said, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot. Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone.”