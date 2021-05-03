Letter to the editor: Thanks to Breck Town Council for listening to business owners
Frisco
I want to commend the Breckenridge Town Council for its decision to not bring back Walkable Main this year. It shows a lot of courage to make a decision that goes against the wishes of 86% of your constituents in order to do what’s best for the town.
You did a great job analyzing the data and listening to your businesses to decide that Walkable Main’s overwhelming popularity might give some businesses too much of an unfair advantage in a less restrictive world. I have no doubt that if you had not listened, one or more of the businesses outside Walkable Main would have suffered irreparable harm.
To the residents who might be upset at the decision, please understand that your council couldn’t in clear conscious vote to possibly put any of its businesses in such a tenuous situation no matter how much everyone would have enjoyed another year of Walkable Main.
Good job, Breck!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.