Letter to the editor: Thanks to Breck Town Council for listening to business owners

I want to commend the Breckenridge Town Council for its decision to not bring back Walkable Main this year. It shows a lot of courage to make a decision that goes against the wishes of 86% of your constituents in order to do what’s best for the town.

You did a great job analyzing the data and listening to your businesses to decide that Walkable Main’s overwhelming popularity might give some businesses too much of an unfair advantage in a less restrictive world. I have no doubt that if you had not listened, one or more of the businesses outside Walkable Main would have suffered irreparable harm.

To the residents who might be upset at the decision, please understand that your council couldn’t in clear conscious vote to possibly put any of its businesses in such a tenuous situation no matter how much everyone would have enjoyed another year of Walkable Main.

Good job, Breck!