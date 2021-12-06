Letter to the editor: Thanks to columnist for defending public health director

Kudos to Scott M. Estill, in his recently published column in the Summit Daily News, for presenting the credentials of Summit County’s Public Health Director Amy Wineland. Also, a well-deserved thanks to him for not acknowledging by name the biweekly Tuesday columnist in this same publication who referred to Wineland as an “unelected bureaucrat” whose “political biases have disrupted our lives, our economy and our schools.” All of this in reference to COVID-19. I’ll second Estill by also refraining from identifying this individual.

Whether the death rate has been seven or 10 from the virus, depending on the source, what a truly remarkable statistic and a comfort to the estimated 30,000 citizens who call Summit County their 12-month home. Add to this population the hundreds of thousands of visitors who ascend to our mountaintop community for their recreational needs, exposing unintentionally the local citizenry to the virus potential, and Wineland’s positive leadership on this subject knows no bounds. I also note the “vacancy” sign has always been lit at our own St. Anthony Summit Hospital, referring to beds, rooms and staff available during the pandemic.

Thanks also to the reported 85% of this above 12-month population — who carry in their hip pocket or purse that little white card with at least two signatures, and now possibly three — for their desire to protect themselves as well as their fellow man. Personally, I was jabbed for the third time last week. A reaction to the needle you might ask? Yeah, a little sore arm that first night forcing me to fall asleep on the opposite side that I am accustomed to. What a pain!