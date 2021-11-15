Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for supporting Summit Fire tax increase

Summit Fire & EMS would like to offer our sincere thanks and appreciation for the terrific support of the voters within our district with their approval of ballot Issue 6A.

While tax increases never are popular, the vote for this measure will allow us to continue meeting the priorities that you, the public, have indicated are your biggest concerns in our district. With the passage of this measure, Summit Fire & EMS has the stable financial footing to continue providing prompt, professional EMS services into the future.

Additionally, we will move forward with other important initiatives, including building on our pilot wildfire-specialist program that we initiated this year and proceeding with plans for a new fire station in Silverthorne.

Our assurance to you is that we will continue to be careful stewards of your tax dollars and will remain open and transparent in all that we do. The Summit Fire & EMS board members, chiefs and staff all are delighted to have such a wonderful community to serve, and again, we thank you.