Letter to the editor: Thanks to Knopf for highlighting lithium issues for electric vehicles

Susan Knopf did a good job of noting the environmental destruction that comes from mining lithium for the batteries used in electric vehicles. I would be surprised if the Nevada mine she discussed will receive a permit, since environmentalists create such a fuss about resource extraction in the United States.

Regardless, all that lithium used in electric vehicle batteries, as well as other rare earth minerals used in so-called renewable wind and solar power, has to be mined somewhere. She should have posted a picture of the monster mines in China that produce these minerals so environmentalists can see the really huge destruction of their “sustainable” energy systems.

As for owning an electric vehicle, I wonder if Knopf is having second thoughts after seeing the 24-hour-plus traffic jam on Interstate 95 days before her column was published. Can you imagine that massive mess if all those cars were electric vehicles? The tow trucks would be busy for weeks. And how many people would have frozen to death without heat that night after their battery drained?

An electric vehicle in my future? I’ll pass!