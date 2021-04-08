Letter to the editor: Thanks to letter writer for supporting Gore Range renaming
Trav Paterson
Breckenridge
Thanks to Kari Kronborg for the letter to the editor in favor of renaming the Gore Range. My thoughts exactly. I’ve been too lazy to voice my opinion.
