Letter to the editor: Thanks to McGahey for writing about slow left lane drivers

Kudos to Kim McGahey for addressing one of my pet peeves. He could have added all those California immigrants to his list to chastise, as they are notorious for entering the highway, immediately moving to the left lane and staying there for the duration until turning.

As one who has spent a lot of drive time in the People’s Republic of California, I know why they do it. California has dual speed limits, one for autos and another slower one for trucks. Since most trucks do stay in the right lane, the auto drivers immediately move to the left lane and stay there to not get caught in the slower-moving truck lane.

Yes, we have slower-moving trucks pulling our hills in Summit County, but we also have powerful autos that can pull those hills with no problem.

McGahey is correct. It does get frustrating when a vehicle will not pull over to let others pass. Please, please, please move over!