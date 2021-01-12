Letter to the editor: Thanks to pharmacists, health officials, Trump for vaccine effort

We would like to call out the staff at the City Market pharmacy in Dillon. We know that they have been swamped with requests to obtain vaccinations, and we were a large contributor to tying up their time. We spoke to each staff member on Monday several times and finally got our issues resolved and obtained the last available injections Monday night. Thank you, Ursula and all your staff, for helping us.

The burden of administrating and giving these injections in addition to all your regular work is very much appreciated.

Also, a shoutout to Sheri Rochford at the Summit County Public Health Department for promptly answering our emails and giving us good direction.

And lastly, thank you to President Donald Trump for fast-tracking these vaccines and getting them distributed so we can feel safe in this strange new world we live in.