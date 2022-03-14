Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit community for supporting me in my role as coroner

I wanted to take a moment to thank my supporters and address my lack of campaigning over the past several months, resulting in the loss of my position as Summit County coroner.

Over the past 30 years, I have been a passionate part of this community, engaged in nonprofits and government positions in order to make a positive difference. Perhaps my largest accomplishment has been my time with the Summit County Coroner’s Office starting in 2005.

Taking my experience from my time as the executive director of Advocates for Victims of Assault, I understood that in my position, I not only had an obligation to the deceased but also the survivors — the families and friends left to navigate their grief and try to process their loss. During my time at the Coroner’s Office, I created the Survivor Support Program to address this need and acknowledge the pain often experienced by those left behind. I am so proud of that program and my staff’s commitment to the importance of balancing death investigation with the human aspect of the process.

As the current coroner, I had to make the difficult decision to focus on my role in the community instead of actively campaigning. With the sheer amount of deaths in our community, I prioritized my staff and my job duties over collecting signatures and going door to door. Politics have never been as important to me as people, and although I am saddened to end my career as coroner, I am proud of myself for staying true to who I am.

I would like to extend my gratitude to my staff, which has dealt with an unprecedented number of cases with grace and compassion. And thanks to my Summit County friends and family for your support.