Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit County for being such a kind place

On Thursday, May 20, I drove through the Frisco bus barn for the volunteer appreciation event celebrating those who helped with COVID-19 vaccination clinics and drive-thru events. As I entered the bus barn, the lane was lined on both sides with cheering, clapping people — elected officials, public health representatives, and I don’t know who else was there. I was presented with proclamations from the city of Frisco and Summit County, given a thank-you card and a gift card, and told repeatedly, “We couldn’t have done it without you.”

I have never felt so appreciated. My jaw dropped and my face reddened. I was (and still am) so happy to be able to volunteer to help my community, especially as I deeply believe in the COVID-19 vaccination mission. I never expected such an exuberant thank you. I have always believed that the more I think I am doing for others, the more I get out of whatever I did. This confirms that belief.

I am truly proud to be part of Summit County, a place where people look out for one another and volunteering is a way of life. The pandemic put a stop to most of my volunteer opportunities, but the vaccination clinics restored that. I am extremely thankful for the hard work of the public health employees who were so on the ball as to have efficient plans in place and ready to go as soon as the vaccines became available.

Our mountains are gorgeous, but the people are even more beautiful. Thank you Summit County for being such a kind place.