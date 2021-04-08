Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit County for work on vaccine clinics
Frisco
I would like to thank the Summit County Public Health Department for its leadership in COVID-19 vaccinations. Recently a member of that effort, a county employee who was working at the county vaccination drive-thru one day called around to make sure unused vaccines found an arm. Several qualified workers at Copper Mountain Resort got the call and got the shot on their way home from work.
Proud to be a member of this community.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.