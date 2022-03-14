Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit School District for supporting curriculum transparency

I’m writing to thank Summit School District staff for committing to provide curriculum transparency to stakeholders vis-a-vis the posting of curriculum maps on the district website this past fall.

As a former educator, I valued the opportunity to see and participate in the development of International Baccalaureate/Middle Years Program unit plans so I knew where we were going as a professional learning community in terms of assessments and standards, and what instructional resources I would be using to deliver content.

Not only are unit plans a necessary tool for pacing and planning, they also provide a framework for new teachers to ensure consistency and to set them up for success.

Sadly, the Colorado Legislature’s House Education Committee voted recently against requiring school districts to provide curriculum transparency.

One legislator and former English teacher defends the decision and states, “For 20 years I had parents come in and ask me what we were reading, and I would show them, give them a book, let them take it home and read it. … Most teachers welcome it. There aren’t enough parents who go in and talk to a teacher. ”

As a former teacher, I agree with this sentiment; however, we both know that teachers are stretched so thin as it is with increasing demands of the profession.

All the more reason for transparency .

This is why I am so proud of Summit for taking the initiative to provide curriculum transparency to invite conversation and promote positive relationships with parents. In providing curriculum transparency, the district allows parents the opportunity to be informed so they have the tools to ask questions and to seek clarification with their child’s teachers.

Thank you for committing to curriculum transparency going forward in posting K-12 curriculum maps for all classes for the upcoming calendar school year.