Letter to the editor: Thanks to Susan Knopf for looking at electric vehicle initiative issues
Dan Nelson
West Des Mines, Iowa
Thank you to Susan Knopf for stepping back and taking a realistic look at what it will take to support the electric vehicle initiative. The lithium is just the tip of the iceberg of the issues and dangers.
Thank you for writing about it.
