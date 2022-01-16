Letter to the editor: Thanks to Suzanne Anderson for religion columns

I make no claims to being a religious person, but I truly enjoy reading Suzanne Anderson’s columns. Her column Jan. 1, “Let’s replace New Year’s resolutions,” was really terrific!

Not only was her column extremely positive, which we all need a lot more of, but it gave one cause for reflection on 2021 and a road map to having a productive 2022:

What good thing did you experience?

Did you keep an important commitment to your family?

Did you give grace, compassion or generosity to others?

Did you find courage to make a big move even if afraid?

If we as a community commit to actively practicing these principles, and avoiding the negative, 2022 is sure to be a far better year!