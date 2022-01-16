Letter to the editor: Thanks to Suzanne Anderson for religion columns
Silverthorne
I make no claims to being a religious person, but I truly enjoy reading Suzanne Anderson’s columns. Her column Jan. 1, “Let’s replace New Year’s resolutions,” was really terrific!
Not only was her column extremely positive, which we all need a lot more of, but it gave one cause for reflection on 2021 and a road map to having a productive 2022:
- What good thing did you experience?
- Did you keep an important commitment to your family?
- Did you give grace, compassion or generosity to others?
- Did you find courage to make a big move even if afraid?
If we as a community commit to actively practicing these principles, and avoiding the negative, 2022 is sure to be a far better year!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.