Letter to the editor: The 3 categories of people based on their enlightenment
Boot Gordon
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
It seems we’re being divided into races, sexes, ages, religions, economics, etc., but perhaps there are only three categories:
- Those who believe we were born (and reborn) to become more godly, Christlike, closer to our prime creator
- Those who are in darkness and support the status quo (the plutocracy, the Industrial/military complex, Dracos, Illuminati), vehemently opposing awakening, pursuing enlightenment or higher consciousness
- Those on the cusp, who haven’t awakened
