Letter to the Editor: The current Summit County Assessor, Frank Celico, should be reelected

As a resident of Summit County for 50 years, I understand how important it is that our local county departments are well-run and forward-thinking, and that is why I am urging my fellow Summit County residents to support Frank Celico for re-election as Summit County Assessor. Over the last four years, Celico has led the Assessor’s office admirably: leading a high-functioning team through a turbulent period locally and pushing technological upgrades that make the office more transparent and better able to serve the community.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Celico in a variety of capacities, both personally and professionally. When Celico was with the county and working extensively with the County Open Space Department, I was a member of the County’s Open Space Advisory Committee and was able to see first-hand the passion Celico has for our community’s way of life and the skill he has navigating the often complex, interrelated workings of county government. For the last four years, as our Assessor, Celico has brought that same commitment to collaboration and ability to navigate complex, multi-faceted issues that often involve multiple departments and public stakeholders.

We all know that the next property valuation cycle will be a challenging one, and Celico has already demonstrated his ability to steer our community through these unique times. I am asking you, my friends and neighbors, to support an Assessor’s office that operates at a high level and in the best interests of our community. I’m asking you to support Celico for another term as Summit County Assessor.