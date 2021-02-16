Letter to the editor: The difference between Watergate and the insurrection

In 1974, I was a 23-year-old college grad working in L.A. and avidly following the Senate hearings on Richard Nixon’s malfeasance.

In 2021, and I am living in Breckenridge and following the impeachment of Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection.

The biggest difference is while the GOP was just as conservative then as now, it showed a great deal of courage that was sadly lacking in the recent trial.

Nixon was not on trial, but powerful Republican senators convinced him to resign before impeachment occurred. While Nixon committed high crimes, no one was killed. Property was not trashed. And the cradle of liberty was not assaulted.

On Jan. 6, all three of those sad events did occur, and Trump was plainly responsible. Seven courageous senators did vote to convict Trump and faced immediate pushback from some of their voters. The rest want to avoid pressure in their party primaries. Their job is more important than country. Trump scares them. And that is scary.