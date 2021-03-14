Letter to the editor: The GOP does not have Americans’ best interests at heart

The GOP had an autocratic president who lost in November by over 7 million votes. You would think they would try to make policy or positions that would appeal to skeptical voters.

Instead, they voted against the stimulus bill, saying it added to the national debt. This package will benefit millions of Americans, a majority of which approve of the plan. Republicans had no problem adding $1.9 trillion to the national debt with the tax cut that benefited very few.

And instead of increasing access to voting, they are doing everything to limit access, with 43 states controlled by the GOP proposing to limit absentee voting, early voting and mail-in ballots. They are cutting voting hours, eliminating drop-off boxes, targeting Black voters who are driven to polls after church and eliminating access on college campuses.

So if you can’t win elections with issues and strong candidates, then cheat and scheme so that your opponents are eliminated.