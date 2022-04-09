Letter to the Editor: The high road

In a world full of negativity, sometimes it’s challenging to take the high road.

There are definitely members in our community of Summit County who need lessons in manners, ethical behavior and the golden rule: treat others how you wish to be treated.

The online community of Facebook, specifically One Man’s Junk Summit County, is a cesspool of negativity and bullying. During my campaign for Breckenridge Town Council, I received hateful emails and direct messages, as well as experienced online bullying, even from people who preach “inclusivity.” The irony isn’t lost on me.

Facebook is to blame by allowing individuals to hide behind aliases such as “Schmoknow Joe” and “Locals First”.

“Schmoknow Joe” is a well-known online troll. He posted lies about me online going so far as to assert that I don’t live in Summit County, a claim which is patently false.

“Locals First” posted negative comments on my Facebook page, and when I made an invitation to sit down face-to-face to discuss their concerns, they declined.

Another Facebook user, whose wife is on the school board, also bullied me online. I truly hope they’re not teaching this kind of behavior to their children.

I’m a person who believes in carrying out civil dialogue with people whom we may disagree with. It’s alarming to me how many people are seemingly incapable of treating other humans with respect. Has our society devolved to a point where we can no longer communicate like adults in a civil manner?

Instead I have grown men bullying me on Facebook?

I read recently that Summit County plans to sever ties with Mind Springs, but perhaps we need to invest more with this important organization, because it would appear there are many people in our community in dire need of mental health services.