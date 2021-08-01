Letter to the editor: The left now wants our 2-year-olds

As if left-wing “educators” don’t have enough access to our children, now they apparently want our 2- and 3-year-olds. Hasbro, for instance, has contracted a social justice, mumbo-jumbo activist team to apparently teach children as young as 2 and 3 not to be racist white supremacists. Is this acceptable to you?

Children need to play with toys that are innocent. Girls need dolls; boys need tractors and Tonkas. All children need to play outside in sandboxes, build forts and not be raised on electronics.

This absurdity has to stop and stop now!