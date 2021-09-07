Letter to the editor: The left wants your property, savings, wealth and freedom

Congratulations. You have done well. You have built a life for your family. You have a home, a second home, a successful business, investments in real estate, precious metals and the market. You have generational wealth you can share with your children and grandchildren. They will have a successful start to their lives. You are debt free. You have disposable income. You have paid your taxes. You have health insurance. You are living the American dream.

But now the left wants what you have. They want your property, your savings, your wealth and your freedom. They do not respect the Constitution. They are indoctrinating your children at their earliest and most vulnerable age. They will call you a white supremacist. They will dox you. They will create social equity commissions to study how to force you to pay up.

This is no longer anything that could resemble a conspiracy theory. It is not just happening in places like Chicago, Los Angeles and Denver but now in Breckenridge, Frisco and nearby communities. They want what you have, and if you don’t freely give it up, they will burn it to the ground or steal it from you.

It is now more important than ever to attend school board, city council and legislative committees. Be loud but respectful. We are the sensible, responsible and nonviolent ones. They operate on propaganda, hate, jealousy and envy.