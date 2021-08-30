Letter to the editor: The left’s agenda is creating these troubling times

I just read the letter written by Don Parsons, “We must do better to heal the seismic rifts in our community.”

What I read was more of the same from the left wing. They want everyone to heal and come together but only by supporting their agenda — an agenda of divisive hate, propaganda, jealousy and envy. If you want something and can’t have it, people are taught to scream white supremacy, toxic masculinity and inequality until it is taken from those who worked for it.

I am seeing a troubling agenda pushed by letter writers Parsons and Kate Neuschaefer; columnists Susan Knopf and Linda Harmon; and Sen. Kerry Donovan. Attacking those who believe in what America was founded for, attacking people of faith, calling patriots insurrectionists and demanding reparations.

We live in troubling times, and the left is creating them.