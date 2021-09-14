Letter to the editor: The left’s America is only leading to more hate
Evergreen and Silverthorne
We know the left hates the military, first responders and those who support the Constitution. That has been clear to us for some time — perhaps decades. Now we are seeing events like this more often. Flags honoring the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport attack were vandalized in California.
So is this the America the left wants their hate to lead to? People want to know.
