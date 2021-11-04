Letter to the editor: The meaning of freedom, privilege, responsibility and deceit

Let’s talk about freedom. First, we must visit Webster’s Dictionary. There are multiple definitions for most words. These are but a few:

Freedom: A political right, franchise or privilege

A political right, franchise or privilege Privilege: A special opportunity to do something that makes you proud

Responsibility: Moral, legal or mental accountability, or something that you should do because it is morally right or legally required

Deceit: Causing someone to accept as true or valid what is false or invalid

These powerful words are used a great deal lately and frequently inappropriately.

Just because I have the freedom to yell fire in a crowded hall doesn’t mean it is morally right. Having the freedom to say or do as I wish doesn’t make me any less responsible for my actions to others and my community.

While I have the freedom to spread fanciful, unfounded opinions as if they were fact, it doesn’t make me any less guilty of deceit, regardless of my station in life. Having the freedom to say whatever I wish, regardless of the facts behind what I say, is a privilege. I should consider whether this privilege will make me proud of what I said.

I would suggest that we hold our elected officials, and those who use various media outlets to sway our opinion, to a higher standard.