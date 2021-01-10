Letter to the editor: The name Peak Ranch Resource Project is a misnomer
Dillon
Tell it like it is: Ranch implies raising animals and farming. Resource implies an asset or wealth. The name Peak Ranch Resource Project is a misnomer for the project. It is a gravel mine. And it will be a gravel pit and all that comes with that. What will they “reclaim” the pit with? The usual concrete and asphalt and unsuitable soils hauled in from other projects? So what if it will be topped off with top soil. Tell it like it is.
