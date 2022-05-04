Letter to the Editor: The only choice for Summit County Assessor is Frank Celico

For the upcoming Democratic Party primary election, there is a clear choice for the Summit County Assessor position. I will be voting for Frank Celico.

During my tenure as Summit County Manager, I worked closely with all county departments, including the operation and challenges experienced by the Summit County Assessor’s Office. At that time, Celico was the Summit County Assistant Attorney assigned to represent the Assessor’s Office through the complex state assessment and valuation requirements. He capably handled legal proceedings with boards of appeals, negotiated and resolved valuations questions with Summit County property owners and, notably, successfully argued an assessment case regarding “contiguous parcels” before the Colorado Supreme Court.

With a thorough understanding of all office operations and requirements, Celico later ran for and was elected in 2018 as County Assessor and has made significant improvements since then. Most noteworthy was the long-overdue software replacement that has vastly improved operations and provided Summit County owners more transparent, accurate and efficient access to property valuation data. Celico has initiated extensive public outreach throughout his term and during the difficult 2021 property reappraisal process.

With the rapid increase of property sales at record prices over the past several years, the next reappraisal process will be even more challenging. Summit County will need, and must, have the most knowledgeable and experienced individual leading the Summit County Assessor’s Office. I am confident that only Celico has these qualifications, critical skill sets, attitude and energy to serve as Summit County Assessor.

Please give Celico strong consideration for your vote.

Mail-in ballots will be sent out on June 6, and Primary Election Day is scheduled for June 28.