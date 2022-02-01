Letter to the editor: The people have spoken, and we listened
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area spokesperson
We agree with Gabe Robinson Lynch and everyone who signed the petition: It would be great if Arapahoe Basin served more Summit County beer.
So, since you asked nicely, we went and picked up a couple kegs of Outer Range In The Steep IPA. Yes, the beer is indeed delicious, just like the A-Basin Steep Gullies are indeed steep.
The kegs have been tapped! For your enjoyment, In The Steep will be available at the 6th Alley Bar & Grill, and The Steep Gullies will be open for skiing and riding.
Come and get it.
