Letter to the editor: The people have spoken, and we listened

We agree with Gabe Robinson Lynch and everyone who signed the petition : It would be great if Arapahoe Basin served more Summit County beer.

So, since you asked nicely, we went and picked up a couple kegs of Outer Range In The Steep IPA. Yes, the beer is indeed delicious, just like the A-Basin Steep Gullies are indeed steep.

The kegs have been tapped! For your enjoyment, In The Steep will be available at the 6th Alley Bar & Grill, and The Steep Gullies will be open for skiing and riding.

Come and get it.