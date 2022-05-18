Letter to the Editor: The real property notice we all need
Micheal Krugman
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Summit County has sent property notice of valuation letters recently to all property owners. Now is the time to take action and protest your property’s value.
The county uses a formula to value your property. It’s just a formula that keeps going up every year.
You must protest before June 1. Just do it!
Letters to the Editor