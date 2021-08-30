Letter to the editor: The right chooses to ignore what happened Jan. 6

Letter writer Gary Meyers said that was not an insurrection. That to use that word is a liberal hoax.

He said what the right has been claiming for months that this was a gentle demonstration to uphold the Constitution and to seek a fair election.

Meyers, there was a fair election. Trump lost by over 7 million votes. There was no need for this demonstration, but Trump urged his followers to assault the Capitol. They did by breaking into the Capitol. They attacked police with signs and posts. They called for Pence to be lynched if he didn’t overrule the count by the Electoral College.

They urinated and defecated in Pelosi’s office. And people were injured and people died.

For nothing. Meyers used the word irrefutable to support his statement, and I do the same. No fraud has been found in nine months. The proof of insurrection is irrefutable by watching the videos and photos of the riot, some taken by the by rioters themselves. So the truth of what happened Jan. 6 is something you and others on the right choose to ignore.