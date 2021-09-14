Letter to the editor: The right is ignoring facts on Afghanistan

The right is enjoying blaming President Joe Biden for the tragic loss of life at the Kabul airport. Yes, it did occur during his watch, but to solely hold him responsible is wrong and ignores important, verifiable facts.

The war covered the administrations of Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump. Over 2,000 brave American service members died during that time. Who is to blame? Trump did sign an agreement with the Taliban that apparently gave away the store and was to be effective May 1. Biden did ask for an extension to August.

It was assumed that the Afghan government would stand firm, but it was not to be. The hapless Afghan army folded completely. Their collapse was worse than the French army’s massive defeat against the German invasion in 1940. Without the security of these forces, the airport was vulnerable to the attack.

So the horrible loss of life joins the thousands who also died during the past 20 years. That should also be acknowledged by the loud voices from the right and not be used as a political attack.