Letter to the editor: The root cause of the issues we face is socialism

The chains for fiscal slavery have already been forged by the world’s reckless spending of money that does not exist. The U.S. is leading the way in borrowing against future generations, and most probably will never be paid back.

Economic collapse is looming on the horizon. The wanton disregard for sound economic policy by ideological socialism has created a false narrative of, “Trust us. We are from the government and here to help you.”

History is littered with civilizations that collapsed from within, mostly from indolence and sloth. The current political trough is full and brimming with “free” without consideration of the destructive dependency it creates.

My forebears suffered the collapse of the Weimar Republic, the devastation of the Great Depression and the rise of the totalitarian regimes that led to World War II. Do you know the phrase, “First they came for the Jews”? Now, these same forces are denying reality and sound fiscal policy, and support unfettered chaos in our streets.

I lived through the stagflation of the late 1970s and early ’80s due to government gross mismanagement. Did you?

The D.C. crowd has stoked the inflationary policies with money that does not exist, fabricated out of thin air, and has yoked future generations with crushing debt and inflation. The common enemy is the politicians of largess.

The prophecy of “Atlas Shrugged,” “Animal Farm,” “Brave New World” and “1984” is looming large. Obedience, indifference and inattention are required for evil to succeed.

The answer is clearly in front of all of us.

The root cause of the issues we face is all of us allowing the forces of socialism to willfully put its hands in our pockets.

As Walt Kelly’s “Pogo” comic opined, “We have met the enemy, and he is us!” In short: Go woke, go broke.